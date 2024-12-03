Okpebholo Swears In 3 Judges Rejected By Obaseki

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday swore in three judges who were rejected by his immediate past predecessor Godwin Obaseki. At the ceremony at Government House, Okpebholo said he had promised to look into the case.

The governor noted that 11 months after the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) only five of those recommended were sworn in as judges by the Obaseki administration, leaving out three, even when they had all been cleared and recommended by the same NJC.

Okpebholo said no one should be discriminated, marginalized or hated for personal reasons, or on account of not having a godfather.

He added that as judges of the state High Court, they are expected to uphold high standard of conduct, ensure fair dispute resolution, uphold rights of citizens, and bring culprits to jus tice. –

The three judges in are Ojo Maureen Osa, Okundamiya Godwin Jeff and Edoghogho Eboigbe.

