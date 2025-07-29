New Telegraph

July 29, 2025
Okpebholo Suspends Special Adviser Over Unapproved Fundraising

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, disclosed the suspension of his Special Adviser on Oil and Gas, Felix Osemwengie Isere, over alleged unauthorised fundraising for an upcoming oil and gas summit in the state.

The suspension was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Ikhilor, in Benin, the state capital.

The SSG said the governor also announced the immediate halt of the planned summit, scheduled to begin on August 7.

“Due to the breach, the proposed summit is suspended, and Isere is directed to refund all monies collected from donors for the event.

“Prospective donors are hereby advised to stop all dealings with the suspended adviser,” Ikhilor said.

