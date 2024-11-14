Okpebholo Suspends Revenue Collection, Goes After Defaulters

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday directed the immediate suspension of collection of all revenues in the state, especially in motor parks and others, until further notice Governor Okpebholo also ordered the State Commissioner of Police to arrest anyone who flouts the order.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, indicated that government will soon review the issues surrounding the collections and will decide on the way forward. The statement reads in part;

“The collection of revenues in the state has been suspended indefinitely. Anyone seen collecting revenues on behalf of the state government will be arrested.

“The state commissioner of police is hereby ordered to arrest anyone who flouts the order and collects any kind of revenues on behalf of the State Government.

