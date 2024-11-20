Okpebholo Suspends Market Unions Over Hike In Food Prices

Share

The Governor of Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has suspended all market unions and associations in the state with immediate effect, as part of measures to address the high cost of foodstuffs.

Governor Okpebholo in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua said his decision was made by the disturbing activities of market unions in the state.

Okpebholo disclosed that the leadership of the unions prevents farmers from disposing of their wares directly to consumers at the markets or arbitrarily fixing prices of staple foods to the detriment of low-income earners in the state.

The governor also ordered the police and other security agencies in the state to arrest defaulting leaders of the various suspended unions and associations without any delay.

“The attention of the State Government has been drawn to the disturbing activities of market unions in the state.

“Reports abound that the executives of these unions either outrightly prevent farmers from disposing of their wares directly to consumers at the markets or arbitrarily fix prices of these staple foods to the detriment of low-income earners and, generally, the citizens of the state.

“Their actions have ultimately led to an astronomical rise in the prices of staple food in the state, thereby making life unbearable for the common Edo man.

“Edo State Government views this action with serious concern and considers it extortionist in nature, which should not be allowed to thrive.

“While Edo State Government appreciates the role of market traders and their contribution to the economy of our dear state, it will not, however, serve as justification to allow a few individuals, under the guise of market unions’ executives and for their selfish reasons, to continue to hold the entire state to ransom through their selfish and extortionist activities.

“Following from the foregoing, the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the suspension of the activities of all market unions in Edo State with immediate effect.

“Security agents have been put on alert, and any person or group who decides to flout this directive will be held accountable,” he said.

