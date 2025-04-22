Okpebholo Suspends Edo Monarch Over Kidnappings

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area, George Oshiapi Egabor.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the Governor said the traditional ruler was suspended indefinitely over recent cases of incessant kidnapping and killings in his domain.

According to the statement, the secretary to the traditional ruler, Peter Omiogbemhi, has already been arrested by the relevant authorities following a recent incident that led to the death of a palace chief, the late John Ikhamate.

