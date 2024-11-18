Okpebholo Suspends All Consultancy Services In Edo

Share

In order to streamline financial operations and curb unauthorized revenue collection, the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has announced the immediate suspension of all consultancy services and related providers within the state’s public service.

Okpebholo’s directive was conveyed in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor on Monday.

According to the statement, all financial transactions with the affected consultants and service providers are to be halted until the Review Committee, established by Governor Okpebholo, submits its report.

“All Accounting Officers, Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are expected to take note and comply strictly with this directive,” Ikhilor emphasized.

The decision comes amid concerns over the unauthorized collection of revenue by unlicensed agents and touts operating throughout the state.

The statement indicated the government’s ongoing commitment to eliminating non-commissioned individuals from revenue collection activities.

“While the suspension of all non-commissioned officials in the collection of revenue remains in place, henceforth only statutory and licensed revenue collectors are mandated to operate and collect revenue on behalf of the government, especially in motor parks and other spheres of commercial activities,” the statement read.

Okpebholo’s administration also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any unlicensed agents to the authorities.

Ikhilor warned that the government would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those found engaging in unauthorized revenue collection.

“These miscreants, their sponsors and agents are warned not to test the iron will of this government and its determination to secure the lives and property of the good people of Edo State.”

