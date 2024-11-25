Okpebholo Stops Edo E-Governance Platform

Share

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo has allegedly shut down the e-governance system in the state.

It was gathered that the system was shut down on Friday, November 22nd on the orders of the governor, making the civil/public servants return to the use of papers for memos and other use of writing.

Obaseki, during his administration, said he will be the last governor of Edo State to use papers.

However, that dream has been dashed following the reported shutdown of the system by the present administration without any cogent reason.

Reacting to the allegation, Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Fred Itua, denied the information, saying that a press conference would be held at the office of the Secretary to State Government (SSG), where the issue would be addressed.

A few minutes before the appointed time, a message came putting the briefing on hold, adding that a new time would be communicated.

However, a source close to Government House said the system was the first the present administration went for immediately after taking over.

The source who did not want his name mentioned, frowned at the move, saying this would set the state backwards for another ten to fifteen years if the new policy is allowed.

According to him, “We know that some public servants did not have access to the e-governance assets. We also know that most weren’t adequately trained. We also know the system needed resources (kits and software) are readily not available nor accessible.

“But what is expected of the governor is to refocus on those three issues listed above so that e-governance can be swiftly restored throughout the state and not just on a few desks.”

