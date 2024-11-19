Okpebholo Signs Revised N486bn Appropriation Bill Into Law

Share

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has signed a revised Appropriation Bill of N485.63 billion into law. The move by the new administration is to ensure the implementation of its developmental projects.

The budget, as approved by the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), is divided into N202.65 billion for recurrent expenditures and N282.99 billion for capital projects.

Governor Okpebholo, in his remarks, commended the lawmakers for their swift action in passing the Bill, which he believes will set the tone for transformative governance.

He stated: “I want to thank you for your cooperation and the speedy passage of this Bill. With this momentum, Edo State is set to experience remarkable development.

I see a team of dedicated individuals ready to work for the betterment of our state.” Speaker of the EDHA, Blessing Agbebaku, alongside other lawmakers, attended the signing ceremony held at the Executive Council Chamber.

Agbebaku emphasised the legislature’s commitment to supporting the administration’s vision and ensuring continuity in government.

