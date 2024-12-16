Okpebholo Signs Revised N486bn Appropriation Bill Into Law

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has signed a revised Appropriation Bill of N485.63 billion into law.

The move by the new administration is to ensure a the implementation of its developmental projects.

The budget approved by the House of Assembly is divided into N202.65 billion for recurrent expenditures and N282.99 billion for capital projects.

Okpebholo commended lawmakers for their swift action in passing the Bill, which he believes will set the tone for transformative governance.

Speaker Blessing Agbebaku emphasised the legislature’s commitment to supporting the administration’s vision and ensuring continuity in government.

He said: “The 8th Assembly expedited the passage of this appropriation law to allow the new administration to commence its projects without delay.

Government is a continuum, and we are committed to fostering development for the people.” The Bill initially presented on November 13, 2024. Also, Okpebholo inspected some ongoing road rehabilitation in Benin.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"