Okpebholo Signs N675bn 2025 Appropriation Bill Into Law

…Insists on Ban of Revenue Collection by Touts

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has signed the 2025 Appropriation bill of N675 billion into law following its passage by the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday.

Assenting to the bill in Government House, Benin City on Tuesday, Governor Okphebholo said the budget would revive the economy of Edo State and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the State.

He said: “I have just signed into law, a budget of 675,220,058,858.52 tagged a renewed Hope budget for a rising Edo. It is hoped that the 2025 approved budget will revive the economy of Edo State and deliver the dividend of democracy to the good people of the state.”

He also mentioned that, in preparing the budget, special care was taken to ensure that a larger percentage was appropriated for capital expenditure, stressing the administration’s commitment to embarking on a massive capital project in the new fiscal year

The Governor further commended the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku and other members of the Assembly for the speedy consideration of the budget.

Speaking earlier while presenting the bill to the governor, Rt Hon. Agbebaku said the budget was significantly increased from the initial sum of 605 billion to ensure more funds are allotted to the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has reiterated the earlier ban on unlicensed agents and touts from revenue collection across the State.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor said the directive only recognized Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) licensed Agents as the authorized agents that should collect government revenue.

Ikhilor said the reasons were to ensure the protection of the citizenry from any form of extortion as well as safeguard State revenue collection processes from any leakage.

” Following from the foregoing and for purposes of emphasis, the Edo State Government has fully resolved that the System of revenue collection in the State shall solely be predicated on the existing template developed by the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) in conjunction with the Local Government Councils and the various Associations in the State.

” On the strength of the above, the State Government has sternly placed a serious ban on direct cash collection in respect of revenue collection in the State. Security Agents have been put on alert and any person or group who decides to flout this directive would be held accountable.”

