Okpebholo Signs N675bn 2025 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N675 billion into law.

Assenting to the bill passed by the House of Assembly on Monday, Okphebholo said the budget would revive the economy. He said: “I have just signed into law, a budget of 675,220,058,858.52.

“It is hoped that the 2025 approved budget will revive the economy of Edo State and deliver the dividend of democracy to the good people of the state.”

The governor commended the House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget. Speaker Blessing Agbebaku said the budget was significantly increased from the initial sum of N605 billion to ensure more funds are allotted to the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, the state government reiterated the earlier ban on unlicensed agents and touts from revenue collection.

