Okpebholo Sets Up 14-Member Panel To Probe Obaseki

Share

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has set up a 14-member State Assets Verification Committee to investigate the assets and liabilities of the former Governor, Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

The committee, chaired by Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, will be inaugurated on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at the Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City.

Prominent members include Anslem Ojezua (Deputy Chairman), Frank Edebor (Secretary), Kassim Afegbua, Patrick Ikhariale, and Patrick Obahiagbon.

READ ALSO:

Their mandate is to create a comprehensive database of assets and liabilities left by the previous government.

Governor Okpebholo, through his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, emphasized the move as a step towards probity and transparency in governance, fulfilling his campaign promise of accountable leadership.

Share

Please follow and like us: