Okpebholo Sets Up 12-Member Committee To Recover Govt Vehicles

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Thursday set up a 12-member Committee to recover all vehicles belonging to the Edo State Government which are allegedly in private hands across the State.

At a ceremony held in Benin City, the governor gave the Kelly Okungbowa- led Committee two weeks to deliver on its mandate and ensure that government vehicles in private hands are fully recovered and subsequently returned to the State government.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Committee, its Chairman, Kelly Okungbowa thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in the team, expressing the readiness of the members to do justice to the assignment.

He noted that a lot of government vehicles are in private hands and the committee will ensure that they are recovered at the stipulated time.

“A lot of vehicles used by the past administration are missing as those in the custody of the vehicles have refused to return them. The governor deemed it fit to inaugurate us today with a mandate to recover all government vehicles in private hands.

“I am the chairman while my vice is the former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly EDHA, Rt. Hon. Victor Edoror. We have our members across the three Senatorial Districts in Edo State and we are ready to do the job, abiding by the law.

“We want to appeal to members of the public who might be aware of anyone still keeping government vehicles in their houses to please inform us to enable the committee to recover such for the Edo State Government.

“We have two weeks to carry out this task and as I speak to you, we already have some vital information regarding some persons who are still holding government vehicles. We will do the job according to the law and the State government and the people will be happy.” He said

