Okpebholo Seeks Stronger Collaboration With Italy

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has called for deeper collaboration between the sstate and Italy, highlighting cultural exchange as key driver of economic growth, and sustainable development This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Patrick Ebojele, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, yesterday in Benin.

Ebojele said the governor, made the call during a courtesy visit in Benin, by the Deputy Head of Mission of the Italian Embassy in Abuja, Mr. Iacopo Foti. He said the Edo governor is open to strategic partnerships with Italy, particularly in areas that would deliver mutual benefits.

According to him, the sub-national cooperation remains a critical pathway to growth and global relevance. He said: “We are willing to welcome strategic collaborations between Edo State, as a sub-national entity, and Italy in areas that will benefit us mutually.

“Edo is rich in culture, history, creativity, and enterprise, and we believe partnerships built on these strengths will yield lasting dividends.”