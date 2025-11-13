Okpebholo Sacks Two Monarchs Over Leadership Disputes

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has relieved two traditional rulers in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of their positions following ongoing disputes over community leadership.

The affected monarchs are His Royal Highness Bamidele Obaitan of the Ososo Kingdom and Zaiki Luckman Odamah III of the Ikpeshi/Egbegere Clan.

The decision was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhlor, who said the action was taken “in the interest of peace, stability, and due process” after reviewing the crises in both communities.

To manage the Ikpeshi/Egbegere Clan temporarily, Governor Okpebholo has approved the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Odamah as Regent, tasked with overseeing the clan’s affairs and ensuring full compliance with government directives.

For the Ososo Kingdom, the governor directed the elders of the four quarters (Unukhus), the Council of Chiefs, and community elders to convene consultations and present a consensus candidate for appointment to the now-vacant stool. The consensus candidate must reflect the customs, rotation principles, and collective will of the Ososo people. Submissions will be made through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs within a timeline to be formally communicated.

The deposed monarchs, Obaitan and Odamah, have been instructed to hand over all government property, instruments of office, and materials to the Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government Council immediately.

It is noteworthy that Zaiki Luckman Odamah III had previously opposed the appointment of Professor Roland Otaru as Edo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.