Okpebholo Sacks Edo Senior Secondary Education Board Chair

The Edo State Governor Monday Okpebolo has sacked the Chairman of the Edo State, Senior Secondary Education Board, Dr Maureen Ekhoragbon.

A statement from the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, yesterday said her sack was with immediate effect. The statement, however, announced Dr. ita Otibho Erewele as her replacement.

The statement read: “The Edo State Government wishes to inform the general public that Senator Monday Okpebholo, Governor of Edo State, has approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Rita Otibho Erewele as Chairman, Edo State Senior Secondary Education Board.

“Dr. Erewele takes over from the immediate past Chairman, Dr. Maureen O. Ekhoragbon, who has been relieved of her duties with immediate effect. “Dr (Mrs) Rita Otibho Erewele is an accomplished educationist and administrator with over two decades of progressive experience in Nigeria’s education sector.”