November 24, 2024
Okpebholo Restores Oba Of Benin’s Rights Over Repatriated Artefacts

Okpebholo Suspends Market Unions Over Hike In Food Prices

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has affirmed the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, as the rightful custodian of ancient artefacts looted during the 1897 British invasion, overturning previous controversial policies.

Governor Okpebholo reinstated the Benin Traditional Council’s autonomy and financial rights in a statement issued on Sunday in Benin city.

Also, the Governor reversed the conversion of the Oba Akenzua II Cultural Centre into a motor park, restoring it to its cultural role.

Okpebholo announced that his administration is committed to constructing the Benin Royal Museum as the repository for repatriated artefacts.

The Federal Government’s gazette further solidifies the Oba’s authority over the artefacts, contrasting with the former administration’s Museum of West African Art (MOWA) proposal.

Governor Okpebholo emphasized his respect for traditional institutions, aiming to protect Benin’s rich cultural heritage while avoiding interference in the council’s affairs.

