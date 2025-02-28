Share

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has restored the N100 million monthly subvention to Edo University Iyamho, which was earlier withdrawn by the immediate past administration of Godwin Obaseki.

Okpebholo, represented by the Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources Washington Osifo, disclosed this at the 6th convocation ceremony of the institution.

He further assured that the governor is willing to increase the money in future.

“The N100 million monthly subvention was initially withdrawn by the past administration, and the governor thought it wise to restore the money back so that the institution can function well”, he said.

While congratulating the management for keeping the vision of the university and the parents for believing in the capacity of the lecturers in mentoring their wards academically, he assured the institution of the state government’s commitment to ensuring better education for the people of Edo State.

Earlier, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Dawood Egbefo, said 570 students graduated from the institution.

“This year, we proudly celebrate the graduation of 570 students across various disciplines, a testament to our institution’s dedication to excellence.

“Among these graduates are 14 First-Class Honours, 145 Second-Class Honours (Upper Division), 190 Second-Class Honours (Lower Division), 35 Third-Class Honours 46 Medical and Surgery Graduates 140 Postgraduates, including 20 PhD recipients,” Egbefo said.

While congratulating the graduates and wishing them well in their future endeavours, he urged them to carry onward the values of excellence, integrity, and innovation that Edo University Iyamho has instilled in them.

“This is not the end of your journey but the beginning of a new chapter filled with endless possibilities. Embrace challenges with confidence.

“Continue to learn and grow, and above all, remain committed to making a positive impact in the world.

“The future belongs to those who dare to dream, innovate, and work tirelessly to achieve their goals,” he said.

The acting VC noted that education is a transformative journey, saying that these graduates have demonstrated that with discipline, perseverance, and the right support, excellence is attainable.

“Edo University Iyamho have consistently sought to provide a learning environment that meets global academic standards.

“One of our most notable achievements is our adoption of cutting-edge educational technologies that enhance teaching and learning,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Edo State Government for his unwavering support rendered to the university.

He, however, appealed to the state government to assist the university in completing the uncompleted projects in the institution.

The highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of Honourary Doctorate Degree on the former governor of Edo and Senator representing Edo North Adams Oshiomhole and Vincent Agenmomen, Chairman, Freedom Group of Nigeria for their illustrious careers and contributions to the development of Nigeria.

