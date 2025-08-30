Okpebholo Rescues Over 10 Accident Victims On Benin–Auchi Highway

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Saturday, personally intervened to rescue victims of a ghastly motor accident along the Benin–Auchi Road after the bypass.

Governor Okpebholo, who was en route to Irrua in Esan Central Local Government Area with his entourage, encountered a heavy gridlock after the bypass and immediately alighted to assess the situation.

On arrival at the accident scene, he met several victims in critical condition, many bleeding profusely, while bystanders stood helplessly, recording videos instead of offering assistance.

Moved by the state of the victims, Okpebholo ordered two of his security Hilux vehicles to be converted into an emergency ambulance .

The governor personally supervised as over-injured passengers, including a woman with severe injuries, were lifted one after the other into the waiting vehicle and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the accident was caused by the driver of a white Toyota Venza, with registration number ABUJA, GWA 50 AW, who drove against traffic, resulting in a collision involving four vehicles: three commercial mini buses loaded with passengers and the Venza. The impact left scores injured and caused a major traffic standstill.

The governor remained at the accident scene until he was assured that the victims were safely conveyed to a medical facility under the escort of another security vehicle, before continuing his journey to Irrua.