Okpebholo Removes Ikpasajah As EDOGIS MD Over Presco Land Revocation Row

Fresh details have emerged on the circumstances surrounding Governor Monday Okpebholo’s removal of the Managing Director of the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS), Mr. Tony Ikpasajah.

Ikpasajah’s dismissal is tied to the controversial revocation of 13,545 hectares of land belonging to Presco Plc in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to government insiders, the governor was reportedly displeased that he had not been properly briefed before actions were taken on the matter.

Officials familiar with the development confirmed that a formal letter relieving Ikpasajah of his duties has already been issued.

On Wednesday, the Edo State Government published an advertorial announcing the revocation of Presco’s land, citing Sections 28 and 38 of the Constitution. However, within 24 hours, the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, clarified that the former MD acted without approval.

He stated that Ikpasajah took the decision “unilaterally, without authorisation, and in complete disregard for established procedures and the actual number of hectares intended for excision from PRESCO PLC’s total landholding.”

Ikhilor added that the government has commenced a formal administrative review to address Ikpasajah’s actions and strengthen internal processes to prevent similar incidents in the future.