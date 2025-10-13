Okpebholo Removes Ekhoragbon As SSEB Chairman

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has announced the removal of the Chairman of the State Senior Secondary Education Board (SSEB), Dr Maureen Ekhoragbon.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Ikhilor Musa, on Monday, October 13.

According to the statement, Governor Okpebholo has, however, appointed Dr Rita Otibho Erewele as a replacement.

New Telegraph reports that the reason for her removal was not made known as of the time of filing this report.

She was described by Dr Erewele as an accomplished educationist and administrator with over two decades of progressive experience in Nigeria’s education sector.

The statement reads: “She holds a PhD in Educational Administration and Planning, along with a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Benin.