Okpebholo Reiterates Commitment To Motorable Road In Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing motorable roads for the people of the State.

Governor Okpebholo made this known in Benin City after inspecting some road projects within the city and its environs.

Governor Okpebholo explained that the inspection is aimed at ensuring that contractors adhere to project specifications and maintain high standards.

During the inspection, which he conducted alongside senior government officials, the Governor visited several ongoing road projects, including the Obadan Junction on the Benin-Auchi Expressway, Upper Mission by Aduwawa Junction, Temboga Road, and Upper Ekenwan Road near the Military Cantonment.

Governor Okpebholo expressed satisfaction with the progress of the projects, noting that the roads have been a priority for his administration.

“I am satisfied with the level of work done so far. You can see that asphalt has been laid, and the progress is meeting my expectations. I think about these roads constantly because I want my people to enjoy smooth and accessible roads. This is why I personally monitor the construction instead of delegating the task to others,” Governor Okpebholo said.

He emphasized that the inspection, conducted during the holiday season, was to ensure contractors expedite their work while maintaining quality.

“We are in the holiday period, but I made it a point to see the work first-hand to ensure the contractors deliver on their promises and meet the required standards,” he added.

Governor Okpebholo also reminded the public of his administration’s commitment to fulfilling the five-point agenda outlined in his inaugural address. This agenda includes fostering economic growth and improving the lives of Edo citizens, with infrastructural development as a key priority in 2024.

