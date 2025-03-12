Okpebholo Reinstates Suspended Attorney General, Osagie

Share

The Edo State Governor , Monday Okpebholo, has recalled his suspended Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie.

Recall that Osagie was suspended over a year ago due to an alleged financial infraction by the governor.

A letter to Osagie by the Secretary to State Government (SSG) Umar Ikhilor, Esq. marked SGA. 15/NOL.XV111/215 and dated March 12, 2025 released around 8:15 pm, read that “Having considered the report of the Investigative Panel set up by Government to investigate allegations of financial infractions reported against you, which has exonerated you from the said allegations, I write to convey the directive of the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo that you resume duties as the State Hon.Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice with effect from 12th March, 2025.”

Reacting to the development, Osagie commended the governor for his frankness.

He said: “I appreciate his sincerity of purpose and vision for the state, this is a clear indication that His Excellence, Sen Monday Okoebholo means well for the state and I use this medium to reinstated my commitment and loyalty to him and his administration.

“I remain committed to joining him to ensure that Edo State recovered all lost ground, take the stage to where it should be.”

