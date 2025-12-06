Okpebholo Reinstates Edo’s Business-friendly Environment

Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo has said that Edo State is now a business-friendly environment and ready to welcome any investor to the state.

The governor made the declaration on Friday when he played host to members of the South – South Coalition of the Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (COSSCI- MA).

The governor, who received his guests through the Office of the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, said his administration has provided the enabling environment for investors to promote their businesses.

A statement from Chief Press Secretary to Idahosa, Friday Aghedo, said the governor commended COSSCIMA for deeming fit to choose the state as host to the annual general meeting of the body.

“It is not surprising that you pick the state as a choice because we have provided the enabling environment by investing in infrastructure and reducing insecurity to the barest minimum.

“So, we assured potential investors that the state is safe, secured for all to come and invest,” he stated. Similarly, Hon. Omoh Anabor, Commissioner for Business, Trade, and Investment, said that the state was ready to partner any firm.

In his address, President of COSSCIMA, Hon. Indutimi Komonibo said: “The Edo State governor is doing a great job.

He, however, pointed out that, “No government can succeed without partnering with the organised private sector. “We seek collaboration wherever we go. We carry the emblem of national development.