Okpebholo Refutes Securing $45m Chinese Loan 

Share

The Governor-elect of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, has publicly refuted the claims making rounds that he intend to secure a $45 million loan from a Chinese agency to finance flyover construction in Benin City for post-inauguration.

Debunking the claims in a syahrment issued but his Media Aide, Godspower Inegbe, Okpebholo attributed the baseless rumours to affiliates of the outgoing administration.

According to him, the rumours are possibly fueled by images from Okpebholo’s recent courtesy visit to the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai.

READ ALSO:

The statement emphasized that Okpebholo lacks the official capacity to authorize loans for Edo State.

He further stated that his administration will focus on addressing the substantial debt legacy allegedly left by the outgoing administration.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Chris Nehikhare, also dismissed the rumours.

He clarified that they do not stem from Governor Obaseki’s camp and reaffirming that the transition of power is scheduled for November 12.

However, he said that Okpebholo will be inaugurated on November 12, about three weeks from now.

Okpebholo will be taking over the affairs of governance in Edo State from the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Share

Please follow and like us: