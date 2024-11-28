Okpebholo Recovers 30 Vehicles From Ex-Government Officials

Share

The Edo State Vehicle Recovery Committee set up by Governor Monday Okpebholo, on Thursday, disclosed it has retrieved 30 government-owned vehicles from officials of former Governor, Godwin Obaseki

This is contained in a statement issued by Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua said the Chairman of the Committee, Kelly Okungbowa attributed the recoveries from whistleblowers.

According to the statement, four vehicles were retrieved from the residence of a former high-ranking official and another from a separate individual bringing the total number of 30 vehicles retrieved since the operation began.

The Chairman of the Committee assured Edo residents that more recoveries would be made before the two-week deadline set for the committee to complete its mandate.

Okungbowa noted that the committee is prepared to travel nationwide to recover state-owned vehicles wherever they are found.

“We have recovered two Land Cruiser Jeeps and two Toyota Hilux vehicles from a former high-ranking official of the immediate past government. One of the vehicles contained campaign posters and umbrellas.

“Another Hilux vehicle was also recovered, bringing the total number of vehicles retrieved since our operation began to 30.

“We appeal to the public for more information to aid our operations. Whistleblowers have been instrumental to our success, and we are committed to rewarding anyone who provides helpful tips.” the statement said.

