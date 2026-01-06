Okpebholo Reaffirms Dev’t Drive At Benin Town Hall

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering tangible, people-oriented development across the state, insisting that the mandate given to him by the electorate is non-negotiable and leaves no room for distractions.

The governor made this known in Benin City during a town hall engagement with members of the Akpakomiza Movement for Tinubu, popularly known as Team FIGO-Connect, where he reminded supporters that his election was anchored on development, not rhetoric.

“You voted for me for a reason, and that reason is the development of Edo State,” Okpebholo said. “I have a clear vision to move Edo from an ancient city to a modern city, and I am not losing focus.”

According to him, projects currently being executed across the state are driven by the genuine needs of communities rather than personal ambition or political considerations. He explained that his approach to governance is shaped by firsthand encounters with the daily struggles of Edo residents.

The governor recalled a campaign visit to Temboga, describing how the severe gully erosion he witnessed there influenced his policy priorities.

“I went to Temboga and couldn’t even walk inside because of the depth of the gully erosion. I promised the people I would return if elected, and I kept that promise. Today, the results are visible,” he said.

Okpebholo stressed that development achievements should not be credited to him alone, but viewed as a collective accomplishment of the people who entrusted him with leadership.

“Without your votes, I wouldn’t be here. So there is no special thank you to me. What we are seeing today belongs to all of us,” he stated.

Addressing issues of transparency and accountability, the governor noted that his administration operates with the same statutory allocations received by previous governments, but has chosen to deploy resources to projects that deliver lasting value.

“Our work will speak for us. A time will come when Edo people will ask questions and demand accountability,” he added.

Governor Okpebholo also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies, describing them as bold and focused on the welfare of ordinary Nigerians. He cited the removal of fuel subsidy and ongoing tax reforms, noting that Nigerians earning below ₦150,000 have been exempted from taxation.

“Our president is carrying the common man along. Leakages have been blocked, and those who were feeding fat on the old system are now uncomfortable,” he said.

He highlighted projects such as the reconstruction of Sapele Road, erosion control and road construction in Ogheghe, as well as interventions in previously neglected public schools, as evidence of his administration’s commitment to sustainable development in Edo State.

The town hall meeting was attended by the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emperor Jarrett Tenebe; the Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources, Barrister Washington Osifo; members of the Edo State Executive Council; and other party leaders.

Also in attendance were members of the Labour Party’s Obedient Movement, who announced the collapse of their structures in Edo State and declared support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking for the group, the Edo State Obedient Movement Coordinator, Comrade Ikhuenbor Felix Igbinevbo, said the decision followed their assessment of the president’s reform agenda.

“About 95 per cent of those here are members of the Obedient Movement and Labour Party stakeholders. We supported Peter Obi in 2023, but we have resolved to support President Tinubu for a second term because we believe his reforms will benefit the common man,” he said.

The meeting ended with renewed expressions of support for Governor Okpebholo, as participants pledged continued collaboration to sustain development and economic progress across Edo State.