Okpebholo Reaffirms Commitment To Safeguard Oil Infrastructure In Edo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has restated his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace and ensuring the protection of vital oil infrastructure across the state.

Governor Okpebholo made this pledge when he hosted the leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Edo State Chapter, at the Government House, Benin City.

The visit followed the resolution of a long-standing leadership tussle within the association.

Okpebholo commended the newly elected chairman, Mr Michael Ogiamen, and his team for peacefully settling the internal dispute and pledged the government’s continued support in creating a conducive environment for petroleum marketers to thrive.

In his remarks, the governor said, “Let me thank the IPMAN leadership and members. The chairman, vice chairman, and regional chairman, I thank all of you because I was not around when the issue came up, and I was called upon. I quickly called my people to make sure that law and order were maintained.”

“I am happy today that you have come here to tell me that you are now in agreement. I also want you to call the other faction. Dialogue with them and absorb them into your group so that things can move smoothly,” he added.

Governor Okpebholo also addressed the association’s concerns over the recurring cases of pipeline vandalism along the Benin Depot–Warri Refinery corridor. He disclosed that his administration had already established a task force on pipeline monitoring to strengthen security and safeguard oil facilities within Edo.

“For the vandalisation of pipelines, we have already set up a task force on pipeline monitoring. We will take charge on our own part. But the Warri part, that is Delta State. I will also talk to the Governor to see how we can jointly monitor the pipelines so that there will be no vandalism going forward,” Okpebholo said.

The governor further revealed that his administration would strengthen the office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Pipeline Surveillance, Hon. Joseph Okonigene, to ensure more effective monitoring and protection of petroleum infrastructure in the state.

In his response, the new IPMAN chairman, Mr Michael Ogiamen, assured the governor of the association’s commitment to transparency, unity, and continuity in leadership.

He said: “I can honestly tell you, sir, that at the expiration of my tenure of three years, I will hand over to my vice here, Mr Pius. That has been our practice, and it will not change according to our constitution.”

Governor Okpebholo’s engagement with IPMAN, according to officials, aligns with his administration’s broader vision to promote industrial harmony, enhance energy security, and ensure efficient fuel distribution across Edo State.

Chairman of the committee constituted by the governor to resolve the IPMAN leadership crisis, Comrade Eribo Nwanta, along with other members, expressed appreciation to Okpebholo for his swift and decisive intervention, noting that his efforts had restored peace within the association.