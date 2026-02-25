Okpebholo Reacts To Attack On ADC Members

Following the assault on members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo has outrightly condemned the attack, describing it as an escalation of internal party conflict that has gone excessively far.

Governor Okpebholo, who spoke in a statement issued on Tuesday, expressed sympathy for the affected party members, stating that it was regrettable that certain individuals allegedly exploited Edo State’s peaceful environment to incite violence.

Condemning the use of violence by politicians or individuals seeking electoral advantage, the Governor affirmed that, as the state’s Chief Security Officer, he would prevent Edo from becoming a battleground for political rivalry.

READ ALSO

He stressed that no political blackmail would weaken the support of Edo residents for their government and that politics should focus on performance, engagement with the populace, and ongoing efforts to earn public trust.

He, however, asserted that such actions demonstrate a lack of integrity and respect for the electorate.

The governor affirmed that his party welcomes constructive opposition and would not be intimidated by blackmail or self-inflicted attacks.

While expressing sympathy to ADC members and condemning the incident, he advised the party to avoid external accusations, suggesting that the conflict appears rooted in internal disagreements.

He also called on residents of Edo State to remain calm and uphold peace, emphasising that the incident should not tarnish the state’s image.

Finally, the governor urged the police and other security agencies to remain vigilant and monitor political gatherings to prevent escalation, reaffirming his administration’s dedication to safeguarding lives and property across the state.