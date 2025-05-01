Okpebholo Raises Edo Workers’ Minimum Wage To ₦75,000

Share

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Thursday, announced an increase in the minimum wage for workers in the state from ₦70,000 to ₦75,000 in a bid to improve their living standard.

The governor made the disclosure at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City during the celebration of this year’s Workers’ Day.

He stared, “Today, I am proud to announce that our administration has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 per month for Edo workers.

“It’s our way of saying thank you, Edo workers. We believe this will make a real difference, and in return, we count on your renewed dedication as we build a better Edo together.

“Since assuming office, my administration has remained fully committed to the welfare of our workers. One of our first actions in office was to convert many casual workers, including over 1,000 cleaners who, for years, had no job security, into the core civil service, giving them stability and peace of mind.

“We hired 500 new teachers to ease classroom pressure and help students learn better. We are also reviewing the casual position of over 3,000 Edo State teachers for possible full employment because their effort will shape our children’s future.

“We approved the recruitment of 450 clinical and non-clinical staff for our State hospitals and regularized 126 contract staff at the Edo State Specialist hospital. These steps not only strengthen our health system but also improve job stability for health professionals,” the governor added.

