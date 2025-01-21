Okpebholo Promises Tinubu As First Lady Donates Food Items To Resident

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday praised President Bola Tinubu for his love and support for the people. Okpebholo made the statement at a food outreach organized by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) at Government House.

He assured Tinubu of 100 per cent votes from Edo State in the 2027 presidential election. Edo, Kano, Benue, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Cross River, and Gombe have benefited from the food outreach that began in March 2024.

Kwara, Kogi, and Abia are next in line to benefit from the initiative. Okpebholo commended First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for her love and motherly role in ensuring that Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Mrs Tinubu, represented by Nana, the wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima, advised beneficiaries not to sell the food items but to make good use of them for the benefit of their families.

She noted that the RHI has made significant progress in supporting women and youths for a better life.

