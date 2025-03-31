Okpebholo Promises Peaceful Co-Existence

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday assured Muslims that his administration would continue to promote policies and programs to foster peace and unity among people of all faiths.

He made the pledge when he received Muslim leaders who paid him Sallah homage at Government House to mark Eid-el-Fitr.

The governor, represented by his deputy Dennis Idahosa, called on the Muslim community to continue to pray for peace and development of the state.

Okpebholo said: “Edo is a peaceful state and will remain a peaceful state. “We will continue to implement policies that will promote peaceful coexistence among everyone who lives in or does business in Edo,” he said.

