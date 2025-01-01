New Telegraph

OKpebholo Promises Better Deals

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has urged residents of the state to be hopeful and optimistic of a better deal in 2025.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in 2024, but highlighted the remarkable achievements made, including the 2024 gubernatorial election which brought him and his Deputy, Dennis Idahosa, to office on November 12, 2024.

The governor promised that 2025 will be a year of progress and transformation, with a focus on key sectors such as education, agriculture, security, infrastructure, healthcare, and job creation.

He emphasizes his administration’s commitment to creating an environment where every citizen can thrive and reach their full potential.

