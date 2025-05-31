Okpebholo Presents SUVs To LG Chairmen

Share

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Saturday presented brand-new Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to the chairmen of the 18 local government councils in the state, affirming that his administration does not interfere with Local Government funds.

The governor made the disclosure during a formal commissioning ceremony at the State Secretariat in Benin City, stressing that the gesture was aimed at enhancing effective service delivery and promoting grassroots development.

Okpebholo, who was accompanied by his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, and other top government officials, noted that local government autonomy is crucial for real development to reach the people.

According to him, “Edo State was taken backwards by the previous administration of Godwin Obaseki, but today, the narrative has changed. Chairmen are now recognized by my administration, and new SUVs have been given to them to aid effective service delivery.

“These vehicles are not for the private use of the local government chairmen but for the development of the people at the grassroots. I will monitor you to ensure the right thing is done.

“I know how much you are receiving in the councils, and we will measure your success rate against what you are getting. My administration has not interfered with your funds and resources.”

He added that under the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Edo State would witness greater progress and compete with leading states like Lagos and Abuja in terms of development.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Lucky Eseigbe, praised Governor Okpebholo for upholding the financial independence of the local councils.

“This is the first time in the history of the state that 2025 model SUVs are being procured for local government chairmen,” Eseigbe said.

“The freedom given to them has led to visible development across the 18 local government areas, including the construction of classroom blocks, healthcare centres, and roads.”

The commissioning ceremony was attended by stakeholders from across the state, signaling what many described as a new chapter in the drive for inclusive governance and infrastructural development in Edo State.

