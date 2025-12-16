Okpebholo Presents N939.85bn 2026 ‘Budget a Hope And Growth’ To Edo Assembly

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday presented a ₦939.85 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill to the Edo State House of Assembly, unveiling what he described as the “Budget of Hope and Growth.”

The governor said the spending plan is aimed at consolidating the achievements of his first year in office, rebuilding public trust in governance and expanding the impact of government programmes across the state.

Presenting the budget, Okpebholo explained that the 2026 fiscal proposal was designed to build on the foundation laid in the 2025 budget, with greater emphasis on policies and projects that directly affect the welfare of Edo residents.

He said his administration remained committed to delivering development that citizens could see and feel.

According to the proposal, total expenditure is estimated at ₦939.85 billion, comprising ₦637 billion for capital expenditure, representing 68 per cent of the budget, and ₦302 billion for recurrent expenditure, accounting for 32 per cent.

The governor said the strong focus on capital spending reflects his administration’s determination to accelerate development through investments in critical infrastructure, including roads, schools, hospitals, housing and water supply, as well as other projects expected to stimulate economic growth across the state.

He disclosed that funding for the 2026 budget would be sourced from Internally Generated Revenue projected at ₦160 billion, Federation Account Allocation Committee receipts estimated at ₦480 billion, capital receipts and grants of ₦153 billion, and ₦146 billion expected from Public-Private Partnerships, alongside other lawful revenue sources.

Okpebholo assured residents that his administration would not impose unnecessary financial pressure on citizens, stressing that efforts would instead focus on strengthening revenue collection systems, blocking leakages and improving public finance management.

Under sectoral allocations, the economic sector received the largest share, with ₦614.2 billion earmarked for agriculture, road construction, transportation, urban development and energy projects.

He said priority would be given to the construction and rehabilitation of rural and urban roads, completion of two flyovers, drainage works, urban renewal initiatives, and the expansion of farm estates and irrigation facilities.

The social sector was allocated ₦148.9 billion to support education, healthcare, youth development, women affairs and social welfare programmes. Planned initiatives include the renovation of schools, recruitment and training of teachers, expansion of healthcare facilities at all levels, and increased investment in youth skills acquisition, sports and entrepreneurship.

For governance and service delivery, ₦157.7 billion was allocated to the administration sector to fund civil service reforms, staff training, deployment of digital tools, improved revenue collection, enhanced support for ministries, departments and agencies, and full implementation of e-governance platforms.

The justice sector received ₦19 billion to strengthen the judiciary, improve justice delivery and support legal reforms and access-to-justice programmes. Regional development and local government support, the governor said, would focus on grassroots empowerment through community roads, rural electrification, water and sanitation projects, as well as the establishment of security outposts in border communities.

Okpebholo said the 2026 Budget of Hope and Growth is anchored on his SHINE Agenda, built on five pillars of Security, Health, Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and Education, with the goal of building a prosperous, inclusive and united Edo State.

Reflecting on the 2025 fiscal year, the governor said the budget recorded strong performance in both capital and recurrent expenditure, attributing the outcome to improved Internally Generated Revenue driven by leakages control and enhanced collection systems, as well as visible progress in security, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, education and job creation.

On security, Okpebholo said his administration inherited a grave situation marked by cult-related killings, kidnapping, robbery and cybercrime, noting that more than 300 cult-related deaths were recorded in 2024 alone.

He said measures taken include the enactment of a stricter anti-cultism law, procurement of 80 Hilux patrol vehicles and 400 motorcycles for security agencies, and the recruitment and absorption of 2,500 officers into the Edo State Security Corps, steps he said have significantly reduced insecurity.

In the health sector, the governor said his administration is rebuilding what he described as a collapsed system through the construction of new primary healthcare centres, provision of modern diagnostic equipment and the ongoing construction of a 150-bed specialist hospital in Edo Central Senatorial District.

He also outlined major infrastructure interventions, including the award of 28 road projects spanning 255 kilometres, construction of two flyovers in Benin City at Ramat Park and Sapele Road by Adesuwa Junction, and rehabilitation of strategic roads linking communities across the state.

On agriculture, Okpebholo said funding increased from ₦6.9 billion to ₦57 billion, with more than 400 hectares of farmland already cultivated and harvesting underway in several farm clusters, adding that the administration is tackling food insecurity with practical solutions.

In education, he said the government recruited 5,000 permanent teachers, upgraded 63 schools to modern standards, increased monthly subvention to Ambrose Alli University from ₦41 million to ₦500 million, and raised subvention to Edo State University, Iyamoh, from ₦25 million to ₦250 million.

Addressing economic growth and employment, the governor disclosed that his administration has created over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, launched a ₦1 billion interest-free loan scheme for market women and traders, and commenced gradual repayment of inherited foreign and domestic debts owed to contractors.

On governance and institutional reforms, he said public confidence has been restored through more inclusive democratic practices, including the swearing-in of three judges previously sidelined, the re-establishment of the Customary Court system, and improved engagement with traditional institutions and other tiers of government.

The governor expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for national reforms that have improved revenue inflows to states, commended the Speaker and members of the Edo State House of Assembly for their cooperation, and thanked traditional rulers, religious leaders, political appointees and civil servants for their support as he formally presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill for legislative consideration.