Okpebholo Pledges To Groom Talents From NDDC Games

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to nurturing and investing in young sporting talents following Edo State’s victory at the second edition of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Games (Edo 2026).

The governor made the pledge while receiving the champions’ trophy during a grand reception held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, in honour of Team Edo for emerging overall winners of the regional sporting tournament.

Governor Okpebholo congratulated the athletes, coaches, and sports administrators for their dedication and discipline, which culminated in Edo State finishing at the top of the medals table. He emphasized that the victory reflects the enormous sporting potential within the state and the determination of his administration to reposition Edo as a powerhouse in Nigerian sports.

“Congratulations to my dear state, Edo State, for the victory at the second NDDC Games hosted here in Edo. Some of our athletes will represent Nigeria in future Olympic Games,” the governor said.

He recalled that during the opening ceremony of the competition, he had expressed confidence that Edo would not only host the tournament but also win it.

“At the opening ceremony of the NDDC Games Edo 2026, I said Edo State is not just hosting but hosting to win. Today, we have truly won, defeating other states,” he added.

Governor Okpebholo reiterated his earlier pledge to reward the victorious athletes with ₦30 million, describing the achievement as a moment of pride for the entire state.

“I promised you ₦30 million if you won, and today you have delivered. We are celebrating because we hosted and we won. You have dominated the medals table and made Edo very proud,” he said.

The governor noted that the administration would continue to invest strategically in sports development, stressing that the talents discovered during the tournament would be carefully groomed to compete at national and international levels.

“Your talent is something we must harness, build on, and invest in so that Edo can produce champions who will represent Nigeria in global competitions,” he stated.

Governor Okpebholo also commended the coaches for their role in shaping the athletes’ performances, describing them as the true heroes behind the medals.

“We want to thank our coaches for the great job they have done. You are the real heroes of this victory because you helped produce these medals,” he said.

He further praised the leadership of the Edo State Sports Commission, noting that the commission had demonstrated strong commitment and professionalism in preparing the team for the tournament.

“I also want to thank the Chairman of the Sports Commission. Your commitment shows that I made the right decision in appointing you to lead sports development in Edo State,” the governor added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Desmond Enabulele, said the victory was largely due to the governor’s proactive support and early preparation for the competition.

According to him, the NDDC Games triumph represents Edo State’s first major multi-sport tournament victory in about 24 years, marking a turning point in the state’s sporting history.

“We are here today to present the champions’ trophy to the governor and thank him for giving us the opportunity to contribute our quota to the development of sports in Edo State,” Enabulele said.

He noted that early approval of the budget enabled Team Edo to commence camping well ahead of the competition, giving the athletes the necessary preparation that distinguished them from other teams.

“Early camping made a huge difference. The governor ensured that everything needed for preparation and hosting was made available, including the upgrade of sports facilities. That investment is already yielding results,” he added.

Enabulele revealed that Team Edo dominated particularly in swimming and weightlifting, with the weightlifting team alone delivering 17 gold medals.

At the end of the competition, Edo State finished first on the medals table with 52 gold, 34 silver, and 25 bronze medals, making a total of 111 medals, ahead of eight other participating Niger Delta states, to emerge overall champions of the NDDC Games Edo 2026.