Okpebholo Pays Medical Bills Of Ekpoma Fire Victim, Others

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has paid the medical bills of a pregnant woman and her husband, who is currently receiving treatment for severe burns.

The governor made the intervention during a visit to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, where he also settled the medical expenses of several other patients admitted in different wards of the hospital.

Speaking with journalists after the visit, Governor Okpebholo explained that the pregnant woman had initially come to seek financial assistance for her husband, who sustained serious fire burns.

According to the governor, the situation took an urgent turn when his medical team discovered that the woman was due for delivery and immediately arranged for her to be taken to the hospital.

He disclosed that doctors later performed a cesarean section, which led to the safe delivery of a baby.

“The woman came to seek help for her husband because they were looking for money to pay his bills. When my doctors saw her and observed that she was due, they rushed her to the hospital immediately, where she later gave birth through a cesarean operation,” the governor said.

“We have agreed with the hospital management to pay the bills and those of other patients we met in the ward. So they have no reason to worry about payment of bills. By this, their treatment can continue. By the grace of God, we believe that the man and others in the ICU unit will recover speedily,” he added.

He further stated that beyond assisting the family, he also directed that the medical bills of several other patients receiving treatment in different wards of the hospital be paid by the state government.

The governor said the gesture was part of his administration’s commitment to supporting Edo residents, especially those facing medical emergencies and financial difficulties.

Patients and relatives who benefited from the governor’s intervention expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely relief from the pressure of rising hospital bills.