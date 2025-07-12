Okpebholo Orders Redeployment Of Security Officers

Controversy continues to swirl in Edo State following the forceful lockout of journalists and All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters from the Edo State Government House during a scheduled celebration of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s Supreme Court victory.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, July 11, 2025, has sparked widespread criticism and raised serious concerns over the conduct of some security personnel. In response, Governor Okpebholo has ordered the immediate redeployment of the officers involved.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, the governor directed the removal of all security officers stationed at the Government House, including the Camp Commandant, and announced the constitution of an investigative committee to probe the incident.

The governor condemned the action, describing it as “unauthorized,” “unacceptable,” and “inconsistent” with the principles of his administration.

“This decision did not originate from me, nor does it reflect my values. I will never knowingly authorize any action that disrespects our supporters or members of the press. As a governor elected by the people, I remain committed to openness, inclusion, and respect for every stakeholder,” Okpebholo stated.

He emphasized that his administration remains committed to fostering a climate of unity and transparency, assuring all supporters and stakeholders of their valued role in the ongoing efforts to rebuild and reposition Edo State.