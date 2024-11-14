Okpebholo Orders Police To End Cult Clashes, Bans Drivers’ Associations

Share

The newly inaugurated Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has issued an urgent directive to the State Commissioner of Police to put an end to the escalating cult-related violence in the state.

Governor Okpebholo gave the directive in a press statement issued by Mr. Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor.

Okpebholo, in the statement made available to New Telegraph emphasized the need for immediate action to prevent further bloodshed, particularly in the state capital, Benin City.

“I have ordered the Commissioner of Police to halt the madness within 48 hours.

“All those involved in the killings should be stopped,” Okpebholo declared.

In addition to this directive, Governor Okpebholo has banned the drivers’ welfare associations and network empowerment groups.

He cited their contribution to unrest within the state.

“Some associations that are causing trouble in the State, especially in Benin City, cannot be allowed to operate here.

“They all remain banned, and the Commissioner of Police must ensure that his men carry out this instruction by giving teeth to this ban,” the governor stated.

This decision follows an earlier order on Wednesday by the governor to suspend all revenue collections in Edo State, particularly in motor parks, until further notice.

The suspension aims to review and address issues surrounding revenue collection.

Governor Okpebholo reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Edo State’s residents, a key campaign promise.

“As the Governor of Edo State, cultism cannot be allowed here.

“We must end it and very fast too. Edo must be safe.

“That was one of my key priorities during the campaigns, and I plan to ensure that we restore it at all costs.

“We will not fold our arms and allow them to create unnecessary tension,” the statement concluded.

