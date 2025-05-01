Okpebholo Orders Demolition Of Buildings Linked To Kidnappers, Cultists

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo yesterday ordered the demolition of buildings linked to criminal activities such as kidnapping, cultism, and rituals.

He emphasized his administration’s resolve to ensure a crime-free environment. Okpebholo gave the warning while supervising the demolition of a building in the Ogheghe area of Benin.

The building was reportedly used for internet fraud and kidnapping, with victims allegedly held against their will and subjected to ritual practices.

He said: “I am saddened by what is happening here. Children were kidnapped and kept here for years. “You can see the shrines in this apartment—this is wickedness in its highest form.

This kind of evil is unacceptable in Edo State.” Okpebholo added: “We will continue to fight crime and crimi nality Wherever they hide, we will fish them out and demolish their hideouts.

“There will be no sanctuary for criminals in Edo State. We are serious and resolute—Edo must be safe.” The governor also announced plans to repurpose the sites of demolished properties for public use.

He said: “We are going to build a police station here. Any land where such buildings are taken down will be used to serve the community.”

