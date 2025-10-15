Okpebholo Orders Commissioners To Wear ‘Asiwaju’ Cap At Official Functions

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has directed all members of his cabinet to wear the “Asiwaju Mandate Cap” as a show of loyalty and solidarity with President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Okpebholo issued the directive during the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed commissioners and board members in Benin City.

He emphasized that the cap represents the party’s identity and a collective commitment to advancing the ideals of the Tinubu administration.

“I will not forgive any commissioner who is not wearing this cap.

“In our Executive Council meetings, if you are not properly dressed and you come without this Asiwaju cap, you will go back,” Okpebholo said.

The governor explained that the symbolic gesture was intended to promote unity and discipline within his administration while strengthening political alignment with the national leadership of the APC.

The “Asiwaju Cap,” which has become a recognizable feature of President Tinubu’s political brand, is now expected to be part of the official attire for state cabinet members during executive meetings and public events.