Okpebholo Offsets Medical Bills For Detained Family At UBTH

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has paid the medical bills of a family reportedly detained at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) due to their inability to settle hospital charges.

The Governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Health Matters, Precious Ogboru, and Executive Assistant, James Iorkusah, visited the mother and her newborn at UBTH, where he reiterated the State government’s commitment to the health and welfare of its citizens, especially the vulnerable.

Governor Okpebholo emphasized that his administration places a premium on the well-being of Edo residents, adding that health intervention programmes will soon be launched across the State to support indigent residents facing similar challenges.

“This intervention aligns with the SHINE transformational agenda of the present administration,” said Ogboru.

“Upon learning about the case, the governor immediately instructed us to ensure the medical bills were paid first thing this morning. This gesture reflects the compassionate leadership that defines Senator Monday Okpebholo’s administration.”

He further revealed that plans are underway to roll out a comprehensive, State-wide health support initiative targeting indigent citizens, noting that some beneficiaries are already being assisted even before the official launch.

The affected family, led by Innocent Akpan, expressed deep gratitude to the Governor for the timely intervention.

According to Akpan, his wife, Mercy Bassy, and their newborn had been detained for over two weeks due to unpaid medical bills.

“I am overwhelmed with joy. For the past two weeks, my wife and baby have been held here because we couldn’t afford the hospital fees,” he said.

“Today, thanks to the generosity of the Governor, we are going home free. God bless him.”

Joshua Uwaila, Head of Public Relations and Protocol at UBTH, also commended the Governor’s prompt action, describing it as a true demonstration of compassion and responsive leadership.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

