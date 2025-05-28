Okpebholo Offers Amnesty To Cultists, Meets Communities Over New City Devt

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Wednesday urged cultists in the state to renounce their membership and embrace peace, assuring them of government amnesty and empowerment opportunities.

The governor also appealed to those in possession of illegal arms and ammunition to surrender them to the authorities.

Okpebholo made the appeal during a meeting with leaders of Obagie, Oke-Oroma, and Amagba communities in Benin City, addressing concerns over land issues and insecurity.

Reaffirming his administration’s resolve to develop a proposed new city around the communities, the governor disclosed plans to set up a technical committee to manage the restitution of cultists and criminally minded youths as part of efforts to curb violent crimes, including kidnapping.

He explained that the amnesty programme would include skills acquisition and empowerment initiatives to reintegrate the beneficiaries into society.

Okpebholo also pledged support to bring lasting peace to the affected communities, especially as the new city project progresses.

According to him, “Peace will be restored to all restive communities in the state, including Obagie, Oke-Oroma, and Amagba.”

On the issue of property demolitions by the previous administration, he assured that victims would be heard. “Those whose properties were affected should see the Committee on Land Resolution with their papers,” he said.

On the development of LOT ‘A’ within the new city plan, Okpebholo said traditional sites would be protected, while residents in LOT ‘B’ should prepare to present their documents to the committee when the process begins.

He also announced plans to regularize land ownership in affected areas, encouraging residents to register their properties with the Edo Geographical Information System (Edo GIS). “Survey your land and register with Edo GIS to obtain your land titles,” he said.

In response, community leaders Pa Michael Omoruyi (Obagie), Pa Abel Emokpae (Oke-Oroma), and Ebo Amagba (Amagba) expressed their support for the governor, particularly in the development of LOT ‘A’ and improved security.

They commended the governor for setting up the Land Resolution Committee, noting it was the first time the state government had engaged them since the land acquisitions began in 2017.

The Land Resolution Committee, chaired by Dr. Tony Ikpasaja with Dr. Abdulwasiu Oyakhire as secretary, also includes the State Surveyor General, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Physical Planning, a state counsel from the Ministry of Justice, and Dr. Felix Iyalomhen from the Edo State House of Assembly.

