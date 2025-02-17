Okpebholo, Obaseki Clash Over Alleged Stolen LGs’ N96b

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo and his immediate past predecessor Godwin Obaseki are locked in a battle over the alleged theft of over N96 billion local government funds.

The money was allegedly misappropriated by the Obaseki government, the suspended local government chairmen and some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Fred Itua said the report by the committee set up by the state government to investigate the local government fund indicted them.

Okpebholo said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would prosecute those found wanting in the alleged theft. Okpebholo thanked the committee for a job well done.

OHe said: “The truth is that the administration of former governor Godwin Obaseki took Edo people for granted. “They took everything belonging to Edo people and channeled it for their personal gains.

“We thank God for helping us to change the narrative to benefit the Edo people. “We also thank President Bola Tinubu because, without his support, we would not be witnessing the kind of development we are experiencing in Edo today.”

Share

Please follow and like us: