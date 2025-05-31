Okpebholo Must Not Allow His Govt To Be Hijacked By Godfathers –Ugbo

Share

Comrade Curtis Ugbo, is a non-conventional politician, founder of Benin Solidarity Movement. He’s an activist and advocate of Benin Culture. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the emergence of Senator Monday Okpebholo, as governor of Edo State, why Edo people rejected Godwin Obaseki’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and factors that aided Okpebholo’s victory at the September 21, 2024, governorship election, among others issues. Excerpts:

The general opinion of people about Comrade Curtis Eghosa Ugbo is that you a politician that fights against people when you don’t have it your way. What is your take on this?

Those saying that are not being sincere to me and to themselves.

Before I answer your questions, let’s correct an impression: I’m not a conventional politician, I’m a human rights activist. I fight for the masses, I hate seeing people being oppressed and intimidated; I can rise against my father if I see element of oppression in him. I’m happy when I see people happy especially the less privileged in the society.

You witnessed the governorship election held in September 21, 2024, in Edo State that ushered in Senator Monday Okpebholo, as governor. PDP went to the tribunal to contest the outcome, the tribunal in their judgement affirmed Okpebholo as duly elected.

What is your take on this as a major stakeholder in the state?

Yes the governorship election has come and gone, a winner has emerged, and that is His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo; that chapter is closed.

The Peoples Democratic Party was in power under Godwin Obaseki. Governorship position is not meant for one particular person or a particular tribe.

Politicians always make the mistake, when they are in power they don’t know that people are watching them, they think they will be there forever, they don’t know that power comes and goes. People are watching you, they might not come and talk, we are the voice of the people, that is why you see some of us at the forefront. We speak the minds of the people, and government and many of these politicians don’t like it. That is why you see someone like me going to police stations and prisons over matters that are not my own. When I see them try to silence the voices of the people, I rise up against them. For me, I am ready to lay down my life fighting and talking for the masses.

PDP lost at the tribunal some weeks ago, what is your take on it?

Yes, PDP lost woefully at the election, they went to the tribunal to contest the results and they also lost. They have gone to the Appeal Court, even if they move to the highest which is the Supreme Court, they will still lose. I can bet my life on it, PDP will go into extinction after the Supreme Court judgement.

What gives you that confidence? Are you banking on the powers in Aso Rock?

Look, let’s not deceive ourselves, we all know how the system works in this part of the world. The APC governor, Okpebholo, will govern Edo State for eight years and there is nothing anybody can do about it. Only God can turn things around.

Like I said before, I am not a conventional politician, I don’t know Okpebholo from Adam, the only time I have met him was after the electioneering campaign at the Palace of the Oba of Benin. They said he doesn’t know how to speak English, he is not intelligent and all that, but so far so good, what he has put in place within the first 100 days of his stewardship in Edo State is evident enough to give him pass mark.

Now do you see him as a listening governor?

I would say yes, yes in the sense that I have discussed with him, I’m going to do some things with him. I’m bringing in people from Europe to come and help him build and make Edo State an enviable and conducive State for all.

You were once an ardent supporter of Godwin Obaseki, suddenly you turned against him, why the change?

Good question. You know in the first four years, Governor Godwin Obaseki tricked us, he taught he was smart, he tricked Edo people. I’m an advocate of good governance, I support anything that is good, if I see that what you saying or what you are doing is good for the masses, I will support you.

When Obaseki came, he came on the pretext of APC wanting him to loot the state treasury and share money, but we told him ‘no don’t share our money, use it to work for the people.’ After he was elected the second time, Obaseki never worked. All what he was saying was nothing but deceit. He was an internet governor, and an enemy of the Benin Royal Home. He was actually disgraced by the gods of Benin Kingdom. Everybody knows how the colonial people carted away things from Benin, so you can not come to tell us that those things belong to the state government, that was when his problem started. I quickly knew that he was heading for doom.

Do you mean that eight years of Godwin Obaseki as a governor wete wasted, no tangible thing can be traced to him?

The only thing Obaseki did as governor of Edo State for eight years is digitalization of the system, he was able to put a system in place to block the loopholes of state revenue linkages.

He also made our mothers and fathers who are pensioner have a sense of relief. Pensioners no longer go to Kings Square in Benin to cry out over non payment of retirees. Obaseki is a capitalist, he wasn’t for the masses. He was just deceiving people with his MoU stuff.

Obaseki fought people he ought not to have fought. Fighting our Monarch was his greatest undoing. He collected lands from people in the name of building a Mega City, today where is the Mega City? He destroyed the old Specialist Hospital to build a museum on the land. An hospital that was there even before he was born? Look Obaseki offended the gods of Benin Kingdom and he paid dearly for it.

If you say he wanted to turn Edo State to Mega City, there are vast lands everywhere in the state, go there develop it and the people will be happy with you. Not displacing people and taking over their lands

Obaseki and his friend deceived Edo people, Obaseki and Asue Ighodalo have no houses in Edo State. In the past four years, I have built four houses in Benin City. I love my people, live with my people and know the pains of my people.

Sir, you are not a politician, how come you built four houses in four years?

Yes, I am a business man, am not working for government. I haven’t been given government contract in my life, I work for my money.

Look, a time will come when Obaseki can not visit Benin. He has no property in Benin. Yet you wanted to bring in another foreigner as governor? Edo people rejected him and his candidate. Obaseki and Ighodalo have houses in Lagos, but not one in their state. It means they don’t love their people. As a political leader, you must have a base. The interest of your people should be your utmost priority. Obaseki failed in many areas. Obaseki cannot come to Edo State as an ex-Governor.

There is rumour making the round that APC is divided, some loyal to Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, some loyal to Comrade Adams, Oshiomhole, how true is this?

It is a normal thing in political setting, leaders have their followers because it’s a game of interest. Oshiomhole is a known political leader across board, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is equally a known leader, they all have their interest to protect, but one thing is that their individual interest should not be at the detriment of the voters or the masses, because they are there today by the power of the electorate.

If Okpebholo knows what he is doing, he shouldn’t allow people to pocket him. Edo people gave him the mandate, so it must be the masses first. If he turns the other way round, the same Edo people that gave him the mandate will also show him the way out. They did it to Obaseki, they can do it to anybody no matter their affiliation with the powers that be in Aso Rock.

