Okpebholo Must Embrace Democratic Norms –Gen. Ikponmwen

Elder statesman, General Ikponmwen Idada, Rtd, has charged the newly sworn-in governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo to embrace democratic tenets in his day- to- day running of the state.

In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, the former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, advised the new governor to learn from the mistakes of his predecessor. He called on all well-meaning Edolites across the globe to join hands with the governor to ensure that Edo State gets the required dividends of democracy.

“First and foremost, I like to thank God for a successful governorship election in Edo State. It was a peaceful transition program. I thank all the umpires involved in the conduct of the election.”

“Again as an elder statesman in Nigeria and a man who has served his country meritoriously, I want to advise our newly sworn-in Governor, Monday Okpebholo and his Deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa to embrace the full tenets of democracy, and the wellbeing and security of the people should be the main business of the government.”

When asked about the performances of the immediate past government of Godwin Obaseki, he said, “I have already expressed my view on Obaseki and his democratic stance a month ago, and I didn’t rate him high at all. I believe that he was not in terms with what democracy entails, he did not know that he was everybody’s governor. He did not know that you don’t turn bush into enemy. He did not know that power belongs to God, and that God gives people power so that they can use it for the benefit of the people. I express my feelings about Obaseki’s non-democratic stance and it appears. All those structural developments, building this and renovating that, all come to nothing when the average man in the street cannot see the good thing the government is doing to better their lives.

“I sincerely believe that the new administration will not follow that path. “I’m encouraged by what I heard that the new governor said that he was going to concentrate on security and the welfare of the people. I think that is a good step in the right direction. We must hold him to his policies, and Edo people must also know that being a governor, when he makes demands, it’s about the people. Edo people must accord him the due respect that is meant for a leader because a leader is not a leader unless he does what is good.”

