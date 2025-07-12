Okpebholo Moves To Revive Abandoned Ugboha Water Project

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has commenced plans to overhaul the state’s water infrastructure, starting with the long-abandoned Ugboha Water Supply Scheme in Edo Central.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, the Managing Director of the Edo State Urban Water Corporation, Uyi Ekhosuehi, revealed that the Ugboha community had been without a functional water supply for years due to the total collapse of the dam and treatment plant, resulting from prolonged neglect, vandalism, and poor maintenance.

“What we found was disturbing,” Ekhosuehi said. “The dam was down, and the treatment plant had stopped functioning. Worse still, substandard materials were used in the original project, especially the improper mix of ductile iron and PVC pipes, which led to massive leakages and eventual system failure.”

He disclosed that Governor Okpebholo promptly approved the procurement of new, high-quality pipes to replace the faulty ones.

“The governor graciously gave the green light, saying Ugboha cannot be the host community of such a project and still lack water. That prompt decision is what brought us to this stage,” he added, noting that excavation work for pipe installation is already underway.

Beyond restoration, the state government is also working to expand the scheme’s capacity. The Ugboha River, which currently delivers only 3 million liters of water daily, has the potential to produce up to 30 million liters—a target the administration is now pursuing.

The intervention has sparked jubilation in the community. Elder Abanokha Stephen, Chairman of the Ugboha Water Consumers Association, expressed gratitude, recalling past disappointments.

“When this project was first executed, we had water briefly. But due to poor-quality pipes, the system failed. We’ve cried out many times. Now, for the first time in years, we are seeing concrete government action,” he said.

The community gathered at the market square to welcome the inspection team, expressing appreciation for the renewed government attention.

The Ugboha water project, the statement noted, reflects Governor Okpebholo’s broader strategy of restoring essential services with grassroots impact, addressing both prominent and neglected infrastructure crucial to daily life.