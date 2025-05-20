Okpebholo Moves To Prioritise Security, Workers’ Welfare

Share

Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa yesterday said Governor Monday Okpebholo-led government would prioritise the welfare of workers, including those at the local government areas as well as ensure the safety of life and property.

He said this in Okada, the administrative headquarters of Ovia North-East Local Government Area during the inauguration of a 1,000 capacity council hall, staff, and security vehicles in the area.

Idahosa commended the quality of leadership being provided in the council Chairman Igbinake Omoruyi.

According to him, having quality projects within four months in office showed that the council boss was committed to providing good governance in Ovia North-East.

Share