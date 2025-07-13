Okpebholo Mourns Passing Of Ex-President Buhari

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who died at a private hospital in London, United Kingdom.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fred Itua, the Governor paid glowing tribute to the late Nigerian leader, describing him as a patriot and disciplined statesman who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we received the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

“His Excellency was a man of immense character, whose commitment to combating corruption and ensuring national security left an indelible mark on our nation’s history. He served Nigeria with uncommon zeal and selflessness, and his legacy of probity and patriotism will forever be remembered.”

Governor Okpebholo also highlighted Buhari’s lasting contributions to Nigeria’s development, particularly in areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, and national security.

“Even after leaving office, President Buhari remained a respected elder statesman, offering invaluable counsel and guidance whenever called upon. His deep love for Nigeria was evident in every decision he made and every action he took,” he added.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, noting the profound national loss.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the former President’s soul and for strength and comfort to his family and loved ones during this time of mourning.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Governor Okpebholo concluded.