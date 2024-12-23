Okpebholo Mourns Ex-Rivers, A’ibom Military Gov, Abbe

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, yesterday expressed sadness over the death of the former military Governor of Akwa Ibom State, General Godwin Osagie Abbe, who passed away on Saturday.

A statement issued in Benin City by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, described the late General as a legendary son of the state.

Abbe reportedly died in Abuja on Saturday after a protracted illness. He went on to say the revered military officer and administrator was a testament to discipline, dedication, and service to the nation.

He added that his illustrious career in the Nigerian Army was marked by numerous achievements. He further said that as a proud son of Edo State, General Abbe’s distinguished service to the nation is a source of inspiration and pride. Okpebholo said:

“His tenure as Military Governor of Akwa Ibom State from 1988 to 1990, and later as Minister of Defence and Internal Affairs, demonstrated his exceptional leadership qualities and commitment to the well-being of the Nigerian people.

“General Godwin Osagie Abbe was a shining star whose light has been extinguished, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us. We celebrate his life, his service, and his contributions to our great nation.”

